State Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview filed for reelection Monday, receiving an endorsement from Gov. Greg Abbott.
Dean, who was first elected in November 2016, is halfway through his second term as Texas House District 7 representative for Gregg and Upshur counties.
“I am blessed to have the confidence of my neighbors to serve as the voice for our East Texas communities in Austin. I’m proud of the results we have achieved, but we must always strive to improve government and ensure that the rights of Texans are not impeded,” Dean said.
Abbott backed Dean’s announcement.
“I am proud to endorse Representative Dean for reelection, and I am grateful for his dynamic role in securing property tax and school finance reform this session.”