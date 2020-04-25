After nearly two years since the Texas Attorney General’s Office probe began into controversial mail-in ballots in the 2018 Democratic primary election in Gregg County, state Rep. Jay Dean says the investigation continues.
Dean, R-Longview, said Wednesday that the case — in which Shannon Brown won the nomination for Pct. 4 county commissioner by five votes over Kasha Williams in a race in which 40% of the total ballots cast arrived by mail — remains pending as the novel coronavirus has become a top priority for state and local leaders.
“The case is still very active and will be pursued as soon as this current crisis is behind us,” Dean said. “But the case is very active, and I have confidence that the Attorney General’s Office working with our local DA’s office feels that there is a very compelling case.”
Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson also said it was an ongoing investigation.
"It’s the AG’s office that is leading that investigation. We’ve been in constant contact with them, and we thought we would have something good to go in the first of March or something," Watson said, but the COVID-19 response "started, and they put it on the back burner."
State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, also said the investigation continues, "but I don’t know if it’s been affected by the COVID-19 changes."
Hughes was referring to Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order and the Office of Court Administration's directive to courts and attorneys in the state last month in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Last June, Hughes said numerous interviews had been completed and that investigators were going through many documents related to Gregg County mail-in ballots including the 2018 primary election. He said he didn't know whether to expect charges to arise from the probe.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy also said this week they have not received any updates about the investigation.
“I have not heard anything lately,” Nealy said.
The Texas Attorney General's Office did not respond to phone and email messages Wednesday and Thursday requesting comment.