State Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, has been appointed to the State Affairs Committee and re-appointed to the Environmental Regulation Committee for the 88th legislative session.
Dean represents Texas House District 7, which includes Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties.
"I want to thank Speaker (Dade) Phelan for his confidence in me and for the opportunity to represent East Texas values on two committees of such importance," Dean said in a statement.
The State Affairs Committee's jurisdiction covers all “questions and matters of state policy” and “the administration of state government," according to a statement from Dean's office. Historically, the committee has heard legislation regarding the largest and most heavily debated issues.
“Much of the legislation that addresses our biggest challenges in Texas goes through the highly consequential State Affairs Committee,” Dean said. “I’m extremely honored to be the only voice from East Texas on this panel and to ensure our conservative values are reflected in the bills we pass.”
Dean also will return as a veteran member of the Environmental Regulation Committee.
He has "extensive experience creating jobs, maximizing safety and promoting efficiency in the energy industry," according to the statement from his office.
Dean is the general manager of Thomas Oilfield Services and was a founder and CEO of several other companies in the oil and gas industry.
“We need strong industry leaders protecting our small businesses and energy producers from job-killing regulations,” Dean said. “I am excited to continue my work on the committee that does just that.”
Dean, a former Longview mayor, is serving his fourth term in the Texas House.