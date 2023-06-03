After losing his wife two years ago in a Smith County crash involving a detached trailer, Cliff Hall said he hopes new legislation authored by a Longview lawmaker will help raise awareness of proper safety procedures.
Kelly Hall, 49, of Tyler and a Longview native, was killed March 8, 2021, on Toll 49 after an “improperly secured trailer hitch” caused a lemonade trailer to detach from a vehicle, leading to the trailer striking her vehicle.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, Steven Fredrick Elgin, 38, of Hughes Springs, was driving a 2004 Freightliner towing a food trailer traveling south on Toll 49. While he crossed a bridge built over a creek, the lemonade trailer detached.
The report states the trailer hitch “had been mistakenly locked in the open position, allowing it to become separated” from the freightliner. The safety chains connecting the vehicle and the trailer then broke.
Now, two trailer safety-related bills are set to go into effect later this year following their approval in the Texas Legislature.
House Bill 1198, by state Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, requires the Texas Department of Transportation to develop and implement a public awareness campaign to promote the proper attachment of a trailer to a passenger car and raise awareness regarding the potential consequences of failing to attach a trailer properly. The bill will go into effect Sept. 1.
House Bill 1199, also authored by Dean, requires DPS to add "presence of trailer" to the crash report so it can track and gather data on the size of the issue. This bill will also go into effect Sept. 1.
Cliff said he contacted Dean following his wife's death and expressed his desire to have the Legislature address trailer safety.
“Originally I wanted him to introduce legislation to require individuals to undergo trailer safety education as part of the driver's license education,” he said. “However, following my request, Rep. Dean discovered that Texas DPS didn't actually know the exact numbers of deaths by trailer accidents because they had not clearly tracked this. The focus of the legislation then shifted to requiring DPS to track this and to having ... PSAs on trailer safety.”
Cliff said the family is pleased with the bills' pasage.
“We would hope that these little steps will help raise the awareness of trailer safety among Texans and possibly prevent other families from going through loss like we have had,” he said. “My wife was a very big proponent of civics and Texas government. In fact, she taught them in the local home school co-op at the high school level. We know that she would be proud that the Legislature has taken steps to do the right thing for Texans.”
The couple married in 1991 and had three children together — Helen, Joseph and Joshua.
Kelly, who grew up in Longview and graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1989, was heavily involved in philanthropic work and the homeschool community in the Tyler area.
The family moved to Tyler in 2010.
Kelly home-schooled their three children and was a lead teacher at Cottage Garden Homeschool Co-op.
Her husband said Kelly organized and ran Tyler HEAT, or Home Education Athletic Teams, for many years. Through her leadership, the HEAT Booster Club was formed, and she worked heavily with fundraising, providing concessions, obtaining athletic gear and transportation and the development of a HEAT board of directors.
Kelly also volunteered at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview for many years, and she especially enjoyed serving meals during holidays, her husband said.
Cliff said as the summer months and family vacations approach — increasing the use of trailers for boats and jet skis — he hopes people will pay attention to trailer safety.
“Trailer safety is critical and the responsibility of each driver. Check and double check to ensure that your trailer has been hooked up properly and that all of the lights and brakes are working properly,” he said. “Anyone who has never hooked up or driven a trailer should not be driving on the road with one until they have practiced and are comfortable.”