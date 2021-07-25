A dedication ceremony to rename South Ward Elementary School in honor of Clarence Bailey, Longview ISD’s first Black school board member, is scheduled 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Trustees voted in May to change the name of the school at 1011 S. Mobberly Ave. to Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School.
Bailey, who died in February, was elected to the LISD board in 1977 and served for 21 years.
The ceremony is set in the school’s library with speakers Superintendent James Wilcox, Trustee Troy Simmons and Sherry Bailey Smith, Bailey’s daughter.
Bailey graduated from Mary C. Womack High School in 1950. He then attended Wiley College and earned a degree in physical education and biology. He also attended university in Des Moines, Iowa, and received a master’s degree in psychology.
Bailey would go on to serve as a teacher and coach for Longview ISD for seven years. He also was an associate pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Longview.