Three transportation projects that were delayed in October will be moved to the Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization's long-range plan.
The public may provide comments and feedback about the planned changes through May 20, according to Bryan McBride, the recently hired director of the Longview MPO. After public comment closes, the MPO board will officially take a vote to move the three projects from the organization's short-range plan and place them into its long-range plan.
The Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization is one of 400 MPOs in the nation charged with overseeing transportation projects in an area. The Longview MPO area includes the cities of Longview, White Oak and Gladewater as well as rural areas surrounding the three cities.
In October, the organization voted to to delay three projects after a budget crunch at the state level forced the action. The projects are still planned to occur within the next 10 years.
Because the projects are delayed, they must formally be removed from the MPO's four-year plan, which is called the Transportation Improvement Plan, and they must be placed into the area's 25-year plan, called the Metropolitan Transportation Plan.
The three delayed projects are:
A widening project on George Richey Road that has been delayed from 2022 to 2025;
A plan to reconfigure the Interstate 20 and Texas 31 interchange, which has been delayed from 2023 to 2025; and
A four phase project to widen U.S. 271 and Loop 485 in Gladewater. Three phases of the project have been delayed and now will occur in 2023 and 2026.
No one spoke during public comment at a hearing Wednesday.
Those who wish to make comments about the planned changes may do so by mail, by phone or by email, McBride said.
To submit comments by mail, send them to Longview MPO, P.O. Box 1952, Longview, TX 75606. To submit feedback via email, send to MPO@LongviewTexas.gov. To ask questions or make comments by phone, call (903) 237-1062. Those who wish to speak in Spanish to someone about the proposed changes may call Natasha Jaime at (903) 237-1060.