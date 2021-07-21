Public health officials Tuesday again encouraged East Texans to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as new cases in the past week — consisting largely of a highly contagious variant — increased at levels not seen in six months.
Northeast Texas Public Health District spokesman Terrence Ates said the past week saw the highest jump in new cases since January in each of the seven counties for which the district provides disease surveillance.
The health district, known as NET Health, released its biweekly update of COVID-19 case data Monday. Confirmed cases increased by 35 in Gregg County residents, and probable cases rose by 56. Those numbers are higher than on Thursday, when the district’s previous release showed 28 new confirmed cases and 35 probable cases in Gregg County.
NET Health serves Gregg, Smith, Anderson, Henderson, Rains, Van Zandt and Wood counties.
Ates said the Texas Department of State Health Services reported the Delta variant is the predominant strain in the new cases.
“This is important to note as the Delta variant is more contagious than the original strain of the COVID-19 virus,” he said in a statement.
Longview ISD Assistant Superintendent of Administrative and Pupil Services Dennis Williams said during a school board meeting Monday that COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the county and that the school district is remaining vigilant in preparing a back to school plan.
"Here’s what we know as of July 19, 2021, from the CDC, the Gregg County Health Department and NET Health," Williams said. "Since the Fourth of July weekend, Gregg County has had about 10 cases per day and each week since then those numbers have doubled. Most of the cases confirmed have been in the age range of 16-35."
Since June 28, Longview ISD has had four confirmed cases of COVID-19, Williams said.
Longview ISD Trustee Ted Beard asked Williams what protocols the district should take as the Delta variant of the virus is on the uptick. Williams said the district will continue to monitor the situation as it prepares its back-to-school plan. He noted the symptoms of the Delta variant remain similar to the original strain of COVID-19 though the variant is said to be more contagious.
When discussing whether the district would have any potential policies for vaccinated and unvaccinated children, Williams noted that Pfizer's vaccine is only approved for children 12 and older and that some recommendations say children as young as 2 and older should wear face coverings when inside a building.
Williams said the school district will likely begin making a back-to-school plan in early August, though recommendations could change rapidly if cases continue to grow.
"We’ll continue to monitor the situation," he said.
Williams also noted that Longview ISD will host a vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Longview High School. The clinic, which will offer the Pfizer vaccine, is open to anyone 12 and older. A second clinic to administer the second dose of the vaccine is planned Aug. 12, he said.
On Tuesday, NET Health reported two more counties in its surveillance area are at higher levels of community spread.
A graphic displaying the metric for July 13 through Monday shows “moderate community spread” in Gregg, Smith, Rains, Van Zandt and Wood counties.
According to NET Health, moderate community spread consists of between 10 and 35 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents and shows “sustained transmission with confirmed exposure within congregate settings and potential for rapid increase in cases.”
Gregg County’s seven-day rolling rate of infection increased to 17.75 from July 9 through 15, when it was 10.72.
The seven-day rolling rate is the average number of all positive cases from the previous seven days divided by the population of the county and then multiplied by 100,000.
In the most recent data, Gregg County has the second-highest seven-day rolling rate of infection in the seven NET Health counties, surpassed only by Wood County at 18.27.
Ates also said the number of COVID-19 patients in Tyler hospitals doubled from 45 on July 8 to 85 on Thursday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday said the county has seen an average of about four new cases per day.
“In Harrison County we've seen 28 new cases in the last 7 days for an average of 4 cases per day,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “We have had no new fatalities reported but our active case count is climbing.”
In Smith County, NET Health on Monday reported 50 new confirmed cases in residents since Thursday along with 45 probable cases.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is extremely effective even against the Delta variant,” Ates said Tuesday in a statement. “If you are 12 years of age and older, you are urged to get the vaccine as soon as possible.”
Ates also reminded residents that if they have been around a person with COVID-19 in the past 14 days, symptoms can take two to 14 days to form and can include fever or chills, cough, headache, loss of appetite, difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell and others.
He also said good hygiene can continue stave off infection.
“The public health recommendations that were echoed throughout last year still ring true today, in that the general public is encouraged to practice handwashing on a frequent basis, social distancing from others not within their immediate daily activities, covering their face while around others, and staying home if and when ill,” he said.
Ates said there is no singular cause for the increase in new cases and noted that “the majority of Texas and of the United States is also experiencing an uptick in new COVID cases.”
According to the Texas Tribune, the positivity rate, which measures how prevalent the virus is in the state, has crossed a 10% “red zone” threshold.
“This indicates that the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rampantly among the unvaccinated,” the Tribune reported. “The positivity rate hasn’t been this high since February, and in mid-June it was as low as 2.8%. Statewide, hospitalizations have increased in the last three weeks."
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that health officials say the Delta variant accounts for an estimated 83% of new COVID-19 cases in the United States.
That’s a dramatic increase from the week of July 3, when the variant accounted for about 50% of cases.
Gregg and other area counties continue to lag behind the state in COVID-19 vaccination rates.
The state on Friday reported just close to 60% of the state’s population of residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated.
No area county is close to the state rate, with the highest being Smith at 38.87% of residents 12 and older being fully vaccinated. Gregg County trails slightly at 38.14%.
And the more rural the county, the fewer number of residents vaccinated.
Harrison, Rusk and Upshur counties show vaccination rates at 31.1%, 29.95% and 27.13%, respectively. Just shy of 26% of residents age 12 and older in Panola County, which has the smallest population in the area, are fully vaccinated.
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in June shut down its weekly mass COVID-19 vaccine hub at the Longview Exhibit Center and transitioned to offering shots on weekdays at its clinics as the demand at the hub slowed to a trickle.
In Tyler, NET Health also shut down its vaccine hub at Harvey Hall Convention Center in June.
Christus Health continues to schedule vaccines through its website at vaccinate.christushealth.org. NET Health offers vaccines at its clinic on North Broadway Avenue by appointment. To make an appointment, visit NETHealthCOVID19.org.
Vaccines an also be scheduled using the National Vaccine Finder at vaccines.gov or at the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/.