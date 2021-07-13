On Monday, at least 51 of the 67 Democratic members of the Texas House — the number needed to break quorum — fled the state, most of them boarding two chartered planes that landed in D.C. around 7 p.m. Central time. Here are five things about the walkout:
1. Why did they leave?
By leaving the state, Democrats halt the state Legislature's ability to turn bills into law during the 30-day session that was called largely to advance GOP-backed legislation that would enact new restrictions on voting.
2. What's next?
House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, said in a statement that the chamber would “use every available resource under the Texas Constitution and the unanimously-passed House rules to secure a quorum” to pass items on the special session agenda, which was set by Gov. Greg Abbott. And a number of House Republicans indicated that they would support what’s known as a call of the House, a procedural move that would allow law enforcement to track down lawmakers who have already fled the chamber.
3. Will that work?
In 2003, House Democrats left the state during the regular session to prevent a redistricting plan by Republicans who had just taken both chambers of the Legislature. Senate Democrats stalled for two special legislative sessions, until the redrawn maps were finally passed during the third special session called by then-Gov. Rick Perry.
4. What are East Texas legislators saying?
Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, said “In legislation, you win some of those battles and you lose some, but you continue to move forward and you continue to represent the people who sent you to Austin. Everything I’ve heard in Austin since we started the special session is the Democratic areas of the state expect their representatives to represent them.”
Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, said, "I believe our fellow Texans are going to have to weigh in by letting their voice be heard by their representatives. If they believe that their representatives should show up to work to vote on things like a 13th check for retired teachers (an extra bonus check), and an election integrity bill, then I believe Democrats have miscalculated and they are out of touch with most citizens in the state of Texas."
5. How long could this last?
In an interview with Austin television station KVUE, Gov. Greg Abbott said he was prepared to keep calling special sessions though next year’s election. “If these people want to be hanging out, wherever they’re hanging out on this taxpayer-paid junket, they’re going to have to be prepared to do it for well over a year, he said.
The Texas Tribune and The Associated Press contributed to this report.