Final results in primaries for the 1st Congressional District seat show a May runoff will decide which Democrat will face Republican Nathaniel Moran in November.
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, is vacating the seat after challenging Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the GOP primary. Gohmert finished last Tuesday among the four AG candidates.
Moran, the Smith County judge, received 50,923 votes, or 62.94%, to win the four-person GOP race, according to update numbers from the Texas Secretary of State. Joe McDaniel of Kilgore was next with 19,620 votes (24.25%), followed by Aditya “A.D.” Atholi with 6,145 votes (7.6%) and John Porro with 4,214 votes (5.21%).
On the Democratic side, Jrmar Jefferson of Texarkana and Victor Dunn of Kilgore will face each other in the May 24 runoff after neither secured more than 50% of the votes in their primary.
In final results, Jefferson earned 7,341 votes, or 45.52%, while Dunn received 4,512 votes, or 27.98%. They were followed by Stephen Kocen with 2,424 votes (15.03%) and Gavin Dass with 1,849 (11.47%).
The order of finish in both primaries was almost identical in Gregg and Smith counties.
In Gregg County, Moran received 6,053 votes, or 63.16%, followed by McDaniel with 2,388 votes (24,92%). Atholi finished third with 659 votes (6.88%) followed by Porro, who lives outside of East Texas, with 483 votes (5.04%).
Meanwhile, Jefferson topped Democratic balloting in Gregg County with 1,259 votes, or 47.37%, followed by Dunn with 816, or 30.7%. Kocen came in third with 336 votes (12.64%) and then Dass with 247 (9.29%).
Moran was dominant in Smith County, receiving 21,438 votes, or 82.5%, followed by McDaniel with 2,618 votes (10%), Atholi with 1,071 votes (4.12%) and Porro with 859 (3.31%).
And Jefferson led Democrats in Smith County balloting with 2,633 votes, or 45.79%. Dunn was next with 1,478 votes (25.7%), followed by Dass with 849 (14.77%) and Kocen with 790 (13.74%).
Moran is a Whitehouse native and an attorney with experience in areas of business and commercial litigation and transaction work. He also served on the Tyler City Council in District 5 from 2005 to 2009.
He said his top issues in the campaign include sanctity of life, public safety and border security, pro-Second Amendment, fiscal responsibility, pro-liberty and stopping government overreach.
“Securing borders, limiting government overreach, eliminating foreign influence, pushing back against cultural Marxism” are needed to protect the hopes and dreams of the next generation, Moran previously said.
Jefferson, who is originally from Texarkana, said previously that his involvement in politics started when he didn’t know how to help his father, who at the time was the longest-serving inmate on death row in Texas. Jefferson’s father’s conviction eventually was overturned after his case went to the Supreme Court, he said.
Jefferson went to college in California to become a teacher. However, a professor and political science classmates encouraged him to register voters.
Five major things issues Jefferson said he would like to address as a member of Congress include his "Health Care Investment Literacy Act," education, economic development, public safety and quality of life.
Dunn said he has always lived in East Texas, which allows him to understand needs in the community. He owns a business called Dunn Group that specializes in statewide workers’ compensation services.
He previously said he would represent the whole district and not just a portion of it and as someone with a “common sense” approach and values of fairness and level-headedness, he said he could accomplish much in Congress.
Dunn also said he aims is to bring God back into issues because he believes “a lot of the problems we have in the government right now is that we have taken God, taken the spirituality, out of the issues.”