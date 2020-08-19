Twenty months after the city of Kilgore purchased a 10-acre mobile home park, demolition and removal of remaining manufactured homes began Monday.
{div class=”subscriber-only”}The Kilgore City Council approved the purchase of the King’s Mobile Home Park property in late 2018, with Director of Special Services B.J. Owen saying the park was never in compliance with city codes or approval procedures.
The park was shut down in stages, allowing the 58 families who lived there in 61 mobile homes time to move.{/div}
{div id=”tncms-region-article_instory_top” class=”tncms-region hidden-print”}Owen said earlier this year that most occupants relocated to apartments in Kilgore or to mobile homes outside the city limits.{/div}
Many of the mobile homes are in such disrepair they cannot be safely towed away.
Using a track hoe to demolish the homes and load the rubble onto a trailer, George Conway, owner of PITD Construction, said it will take about a week to complete the removal of the damaged structures from the property on Fritz Swanson Road.
“We are pleased that we were able to complete this project on a timeline that allowed the facility’s tenants time to find other accommodations,” City Manager Josh Selleck said in an email. “During the 18 months that we operated the facility, we were able to assist numerous individuals with relocation and directly provided 27 tenants with relocation assistance grants.”
Selleck did not provide details about the city’s plans for the property.
“There are a number of possibilities, and once the closure is completed, the City Council will explore those options and consider proposals,” he said.