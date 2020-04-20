As the COVID-19 school closures keep classrooms empty, some local schools are finding more ways to keep students connected.
Trinity School of Texas in Longview is posting chapel services online for students to watch, and Christian Heritage Classical School in Longview is inviting students to participate in virtual talent shows.
Second-graders at Christian Heritage had a virtual talent show using Zoom, an online platform used for virtual meetings, where students got to show off their various skills.
Dancing, piano playing, arrow shooting, drawing and tumbling have been part of the show.
Holly Briscoe is part of a parent group called The Village at Christian Heritage. She said the group usually plans fun events throughout the year and had to get creative in the closures.
Every Thursday, two grades do a talent show, Briscoe said. Parents email whoever is hosting their grade's meeting if their child wants to participate.
"It’s so fun. I’ve watched each day, and it’s so creative," she said. "It’s just been so fun to see how creative the kids get and come together and feel the sense of community."
After the talent show, parents can email votes for the best performance, Briscoe said. The winner gets lunch delivered from Chick-fil-A.
Briscoe's daughter, Landrie, won her class show with her tumbling routine.
"It was fun seeing my friends and what their talents was and just to cheer each other on and have fun," said Landrie, 8.
Landrie said she misses her classmates, and she enjoyed seeing her friend Carolyn Trauger play the piano.
At Trinity, chapel services are uploaded online twice a week. Junior Marlin Reeves said the students alternate who leads some prayer introduction. Students also lead in song, and the headmaster speaks on the Scripture chosen.
Reeves, 17, led the students in the chapel introduction and prayer Wednesday. He said the virtual services are different because of no question-and-answer discussions like in-person.
Reeves and his friends still find time to discuss the chapel topics with each, though, he said.
"It’s just different, getting used to something completely different than you’re used to," he said. "When school comes back, it makes you ready for a regular schedule again."