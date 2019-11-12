The changes Tatum ISD is making to its dress code are not enough, say a grandmother and mother at the heart of a recent controversy with the district, and their attorney is questioning the motives behind the superintendent's announcement Monday that the district is dropping its Head Start program.
Edwina "Randi" Woodley's and Kambry Cox's boys were "unenrolled" from the district after the women voiced issues with the hair and grooming policy in the dress code. They say the changes leave the dress code, which has been called racially discriminatory, still biased against gender.
Their lawyer, Waukeen McCoy, says the chance of a lawsuit against the district is still on the table if one last administrative effort fails.
Cox’s son, Kellan, 5, was told in August he is out of dress code compliance because his hair is in dreadlocks. Woodley’s grandson, Michael Trimble, 4, of whom she has custody, was told he is out of dress code compliance because of the length of his hair. Michael’s hair falls past his shoulders.
The women claimed the dress code was discriminatory because it specifically prohibited "puffballs," a way black children wear their hair, and does not allow boys to have long hair.
The children spent some time in in-school suspension and are no longer allowed to attend classes.
In October, the women went before the board of trustees for a hearing to try to get their children back in school and the hair and grooming policy changed. Their grievances were denied.
At the hearing, the district’s lawyer said the children were not expelled, but were “unenrolled” because Cox does not live in the school district and because Woodley manipulated the Head Start system to get Michael enrolled ahead of other students.
Woodley was arrested in October on a perjury charge related to Michael’s Aug. 1 enrollment and on a child endangerment charge. McCoy said Woodley's criminal attorney, Darryl Bennett, has told him the child endangerment charge will be dismissed.
According to the arrest affidavit, Woodley presented a notarized letter to the school stating she was giving her mother, Barbara Johnson, guardianship over Michael. About a month later, the Region 7 Education Service Center confirmed Woodley had custody of Michael and that he lives at her home with her.
The ESC administers Head Start in 14 counties in Northeast Texas.
At Monday's school board meeting, Superintendent J.P. Richardson said he has accepted recommendations to change the grooming policy of the dress code. The word "puffballs" will be removed and the wording of "no male hair accessories" will be added.
Richardson also said the district will no longer offer the Head Start program.
Cox said removing Head Start is going to harm numerous children.
"How can you feel good about yourself for doing away with a program that is helping minorities, at-risk children, homeless children?" Cox said. "To me, Head Start is too good of a program to get rid of just because of your pride. It’s hurting the community’s children."
Woodley said removing the word "puffballs" just proves what they have been saying about the policy being racially discriminatory.
Cox said implementing the "no male hair accessories" rule puts them in the same situation of having different rules for boys and girls.
"Everybody’s excited because the code changed, but they don’t realize that it didn’t change for the better," Cox said. "He removed 'puffballs' — which, that’s like an omission of guilt to me. At this point, I mean, I don’t expect an apology, but it feels like we are owed one."
The results of Monday's meeting does not change the possible lawsuit the women might file, McCoy said.
Before they can take the district to court, they first must exhaust all administrative remedies, he said. The next step is the Texas Education Agency. They have filed a complaint and asked for the matter to be escalated, he said.
McCoy said the agency can either issue a decision on the issue or conduct a hearing.
"If we don't prevail there, we'll go file a lawsuit," he said.
McCoy said the harm to the students already has occurred, because the policy was in effect when they were in school. He also said he believes the policy has harmed other male students.
Cox and Woodley are asking TEA to reverse the expulsion so the boys can go back to school and to find that the policy is discriminatory and should not be enforced, McCoy said.
Regarding the closing of Head Start, McCoy said he has documents that support Michael should be in school.
"It's my belief that the reason they have canceled Head Start is because they were probably given an option to make sure he goes back to class or lose funding," McCoy said. "These students need the Head Start program."
According to email correspondence between McCoy and Kelli Kaeczewski, an attorney representing Head Start at Region 7, McCoy said Michael should have been allowed to finish the school year in Head Start.
"The regulations provide that once eligible, a student remains eligible through the end of the succeeding program year, absent compelling circumstances," the email from Kaeczewski said. "While I am not authorized to make a statement on behalf of the ESC, I feel comfortable sharing that I have sent what I understand to be the entirety of Michael's education records and there is no reference to ineligibility, nor suspension of expulsion by Head Start officials."
One of those records is a document signed by Head Start employee Denise McCoy, certifying Michael's eligibility.
Region 7 Education Service Center officials could not be reached Tuesday for comments on Head Start or the decision by Tatum ISD.
Woodley said she just wants the children to be able to go back to school.
"They’re hurting the children," she said. "They have two students that have done absolutely nothing wrong. They’ve never given me any papers to show he’s no longer enrolled."
Neither Richardson nor Tatum Primary School Principal Tamara Fite could be reached Tuesday for comment.