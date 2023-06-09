Two requests to rezone property east of South Eastman Road and north of East Cotton Street to build duplexes and a retail development drew opposition at Thursday's Longview City Council meeting.
The requests by Sensato LLC to rezone about 9 acres from single-family to general retail and 40 acres of land from single-family to two-family eventually were approved, but not before the council heard from multiple residents of the neighborhood near the projects.
City Planner Angela Choy presented the requests to the council and said the Planning and Zoning Commission received a letter from the Pinecrest Country Club board of directors supporting the rezones with the inclusion of a 20-foot undisturbed buffer zone and a 6-foot wood fence.
Additionally, city staff received a petition in opposition to the requests. However, no residents within the required 200 feet signed it, she said.
The developer, Mike Beavers, was in attendance Thursday to answer questions.
Cliff Hale, who lives on the neighboring Longleaf Drive, said 26 signatures had been added to the opposition petition, including from residents who live within 200 feet of the planned developments.
He asked the council to reject the retail rezoning request on behalf of the neighborhood and added as a member of Pinecrest, the club's general membership wasn't aware of the development plans and did not approve the letter of support sent from the club's board.
The council unanimously approved the 9-acre rezone request, but the 40-acre request required a supermajority vote.
Choy said, during the Planning and Zoning Commission's last meeting, it failed to approve a recommendation because of a lack of a majority vote. The 4-4 vote with one member absent meant the council had to approve the request with a vote of at least 6-1.
Brenda Veauthier, who lives on Country Club Drive near the planned duplex development, said renters, as opposed to homeowners, would bring more noise, traffic and potentially drugs.
"Now, not all renters have attitudes, but some renters lack respect, pride and regard for the area because they rent," she said. "Me, as a homeowner, I take pride in my neighborhood and my home, and I doubt that a rental area would have ... guidelines to keep the area clean and proper."
Veauthier said she was against the duplex rezoning request and that all of her neighbors were unhappy as well.
District 3 Councilman Wray Wade, who represents the area where the duplexes are planned, asked Beavers, the developer, to give a brief synopsis of the project, how it would affect the area and other Sensato projects of similar scope.
Beavers said the duplexes, which are similar to a project just completed in Salado, would follow city ordinances.
Wade made a motion for the item to be approved, and council voted to do so unanimously.
In other business Thursday, Heartisans Marketplace received approval to rezone roughly 2 acres from heavy commercial to planned development for construction of a cottage community.
This past month, the commission gave its approval to zoning for the land at the northwest corner of Gilmer Road and Nikki Drive, behind the retail store operated by Heartisans.
The building also is home to the nonprofit organization’s studios, where many of the products sold in its store are made and where its job training and readiness program are offered.
In 2021, Heartisans’ founder and CEO Julee Rachels announced a plan to build apartments on 2 acres of land behind the campus that would house graduates of its program as they transition to the next phase of their lives.
The housing community, known as Heartisans Village, will consist of five duplexes and one cottage.