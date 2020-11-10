Despite a health pandemic this year, the city is continuing to look more beautiful and brighter thanks to ongoing efforts by Keep Longview Beautiful.
Keep Longview Beautiful has worked throughout the pandemic to make improvements to The Green, install more ART from the heART pieces, and continued to keep streets cleaned.
“Even through the pandemic, we have been able to work on many of our projects because we have projects that don’t include large groups and that we can do with social distancing,” Keep Longview Beautiful Executive Director Kim Casey said.
At The Green, Keep Longview Beautiful installed a new Memorial Play Space for children. The play space is in memory of Tripp Austin, Ethan Ostendorff and Henry Young, who were ages 3, almost 2 and 4, when they died separately in late 2018 and early 2019.
“We installed playground equipment that was appropriate for children in those ages,” Casey said.
The Memorial Play Space features a log tunnel that children can crawl through, a log balance beam, a small boulder and other things children can climb on. Having a space to run and things to climb on reminds Casey of her own childhood.
“I could run and play and be outside and stomp and jump and do natural things that help your creativity,” she said. “Kids need to remember that and they need to know things like how to walk across a log and jump on a big boulder. Developing those motor skills helps with their maturation.”
The Memorial Play Space was made possible by a community fundraiser. Casey said Keep Longview Beautiful decided to have a 90-day fundraiser for the project.
“We asked for $50,000 and we raised $52,000 in just 90 days. This community is so giving, so loving, so passionate and just really wants to make things better for all of us.”
Other improvements at The Green include the installation of a small race track where children can play with their toy cars and several gabion benches. The gabion — or wire baskets — that are being used as the base for the benches are being filled with litter that has been picked up around Longview as part of an effort to educate visitors about the effects of litter on the community, Casey said.
In June, Keep Longview Beautiful installed more ART from the heART sculptures, aimed at beautifying the city. Stylized metal tree sculptures created by artists Craig and Jan Blackmon were installed near the business park north of Loop 281. The art was donated to Keep Longview Beautiful’s ART from the heART program by engineering company Johnson & Pace, Casey said.
Keep Longview Beautiful has continued to maintain the Judson Median and has continued with its Adopt a Street program, in which organizations or members of the community can adopt a stretch of street and go out four times annually to clean up litter. Casey said more than 32 miles are adopted out so far.
“We hope in 2021 to make that project even bigger. If folks would like to help along in an area, we have several 1.5-mile to 2-mile stretches of land that are available,” she said.
Streets available for adoption in the program can be viewed at keeplongviewbeautiful.org .
Keep Longview Beautiful also plans to continue awarding its Community Improvement Grants. Individuals and organizations can apply for the grants to complete a project that would assist with litter abatement, beautification or waste reduction. Applications are available by emailing klb@longviewtexas.gov .