The first meeting of a local advisory council for a Longview ISD charter partner organization is set today, but details — such as the panel’s membership and if parents will be allowed to comment during the meeting — are unclear.
The Texas Council for International Studies is the nonprofit organization operating Longview ISD campuses as Senate Bill 1882 charter schools. TCIS manages Longview High School, Foster Middle School, Judson STEAM Academy, Hudson PEP Elementary School, Ned E. Williams Elementary School and South Ward Elementary School. SB 1882 is legislation that gives financial incentive to districts who allow partners to operate campuses as charter schools, and all Longview ISD campuses are SB 1882 charter schools.
Part of the district’s agreement with TCIS includes a local advisory council.
According to the contract, the operating partner “will appoint a local advisory council composed of residents of the district. The council will meet monthly and will rotate meeting locations among the schools. Meetings will be opened to the public and provide opportunity for public comment.”
TCIS also operates campuses in San Antonio, and its board does not meet in Longview, which is why a local council is needed.
Although information about who is on the committee and how members were chosen was requested in late September and multiple times since then from Longview ISD and TCIS officials, those details had not been provided as of Wednesday.
The page of Longview ISD’s website that lists charter school board meetings did not have information as of Wednesday evening about today’s meeting.
Linda Buie, secretary to the TCIS board and Longview ISD dean of instruction, emailed an agenda Wednesday evening to the News-Journal.
According to the agenda, Christa Black will give introductions at the beginning and reflection at the end of the meeting. Black is not a member of the TCIS board, and her connection to the charter organization is unclear.
TCIS CEO Margaret Davis is set to present an overview of the charter organization, Buie will give an executive director’s report and campus representatives will present campus highlights, according to the agenda.
The agenda does not list a place for public comment or if the meeting will be livestreamed.
The meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. today at the district’s administration building, 1301 E. Young St.