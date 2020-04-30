KILGORE — Any Kilgore resident who wants to know what their city’s Public Works Department is doing can do so with a click of the mouse.
Public Works Director Clay Evers showcased a page on the city website where anyone can find background, updates and other details on any project his department is either actively engaged in or leading the way.
The web page lists all 31 active projects including the Creekside Trail’s pedestrian crossing at Dudley Road.
Kilgore City Council awarded a bid to Hartbeat Construction on Tuesday just moments after Evers’ presentation.
Hartbeat agrees to connect the already completed first phase of the trail north to the proposed Phase 2 by building a concrete portion of the trail under a Dudley Road bridge — at a cost not to exceed $165,000 that is being funded by a recreational grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife.
Hartbeat of Tyler was the lowest bid among four bidders, though one bid was unopened because it was received after deadline and two other bids had math errors, according to the city.
“Hartbeat has performed work successfully for the city in the past — Lantrip drainage channel repairs after the 2016 flood and the stabilization of the middle pedestrian bridge at the golf course completed earlier this year,” according to the city.
The Texas Department of Transportation has required that some channel improvements be made to protect the bridge and accommodate the under-bridge trail.
City crews have completed clearing the entire length of the project and are laying down base material on about a third of the project, Evers said. Property purchases were completed about a month ago.
He expects construction to take about four to five months.
“If anyone hasn’t walked this proposed trail yet, it is even prettier than the first phase,” Kilgore Mayor Ronnie Spradlin said. “It is beautiful — some of the biggest trees in Kilgore I’ve seen anywhere.”
Details of the Creekside Trail project can be found at cityofkilgore.com and then clicking on the Departments tab, then the Engineering tab and finally the Current Projects tab. There, anyone can find details on any of 31 active projects that have a combined budget of nearly $11 million, Evers said.