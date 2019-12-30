Construction of apartment homes inside Alton Plaza at the Petroleum Building could be completed by the end of the month, a developer said.
Lisa Stephens with Saigebrook Development applied to the city of Longview for a certificate of occupancy on Dec. 10, according to municipal records.
She already has received a partial certificate of occupancy for the 61,000-square-foot facility, she said, and about 60% of the 48 housing units inside Alton Plaza have been preleased.
"I think we're going to be finished by the end of January," Stephens said Tuesday. "We're excited about it."
For nearly 14 months, a contractor has rehabbed and renovated the 66-year-old Petroleum Building in downtown Longview into apartment homes under a $9.962 million project that included state tax credits and a $600,000 loan from the city of Longview.
The apartments will serve residents and families who earn about 50% to 60% of the area's media income, which is just below $60,000. Four apartments are set aside for residents at 30% of the area median income, and another 15 units will be leased at market rate.
Stephens said anyone interested in applying for residency at Alton Plaza should call (903) 236-5022 or email leasing@altonplazaapts.com .
The Petroleum Building is one of two historic downtown Longview properties undergoing a residential transformation.
Works continues at the 84-year-old Heritage Tower, formerly known as the Weaver Building, at 208 N. Green St. The building formerly used for commerce is being transformed into a housing development for renters ages 55 and older.