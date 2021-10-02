A park a little more than a stone’s throw from downtown Longview open to the public with a 25-acre lake with a 1.5-mile trail around it. Lakefront businesses such as restaurants, watersports rentals and an event venue. That's the dream of Hudson Johnson and his group of investors, who say they're ready to make it a reality.
The multimillion-dollar project would turn Lake Lomond into the centerpiece of an effort to revitalize 92 acres of property between U.S. 80 and West Cotton Street.
“I look at this as an incredible opportunity to bring nature to the city’s back door,” said Johnson, president of the group that purchased the land from Gene McWhorter.
McWhorter's great-grandfather, Robert Echols, and his son, Hugh Echols, were the original investors who built Lake Lomond, along with Frank T. Rembert. Lake Lomond was named for Loch Lomond, a freshwater lake in Scotland that Rembert and his wife, Kate Rembert, visited during a trip.
(The road that runs alongside the lake was misspelled as "Lake Lamond Road" when it was built in the 1940s by Gregg County commissioners, and it stuck.)
“We want to contribute to a healthier, greener lifestyle,” Johnson said. “And we envision this as the type of project that makes people want to move to Longview.”
Scott Caron, the director of Longview’s Parks and Recreation Department, said the city could work with the developers at some point to expand the trail system through the Lake Lomond property, but the city would not be obligated for the costs.
Caron also said the city will not incur any other costs with the development.
"At this point, there's really nothing on the city's part as far as the financial side of things," he said, except that the city does have sewer and drainage structures running through the property that it would maintain, which is normal.
No approval for the project is required by the City Council, Caron added.
"Not at this point," he said. "Essentially, it's just private property that someone is interested in developing."
Caron added that Johnson and his team "have been fantastic" to work with.
“They are a bunch of good people that feel we have a wonderful asset in our community, and we are very fortunate that they were able to acquire it," he said.
Johnson cited the Greenbelt in Austin and Katy Trail in Dallas as among the inspirations for the planned park.
“We believe that the work the city is doing to enhance the bike and pedestrian infrastructure to connect downtown to the surrounding areas is only further benefitted by having beautiful interactive places to visit along those pedestrian and bike routes,” Johnson said. “We hope to encourage a more connected city via multimodal transportation like you see with the trail system through Dallas and Austin.
"An active city is a healthy city and the more outdoor activities and amenities the city can provide, the healthier and happier the community.”
McWhorter made a push in 2018 to conditionally donate the land to the city of Longview, but a deal could not be reached. Johnson believes this project will succeed where that previous idea failed.
“We are already working hand in hand with the city as we move forward because we want to maintain a great working relationship with them as well as tap into their extensive knowledge and receive as much help and guidance as possible,” Johnson said. “However, we want to be able to work on a quicker timeline. As a smaller organization, we are bit more nimble when it comes to steering this park in the direction that we want it to go.”
While this is a different direction from McWhorter’s original idea, it is one the city believes in.
“We support access to open-space parks, lakes and ponds, whether in the public or private realm. The more our residents can get out and explore and enjoy our environment, the better,” Caron said.
Johnson’s vision calls for work to be done in several phases.
Phase 1 would include basic infrastructure such as signage, parking, trail layout and completion and maintenance, bridges and restrooms. Johnson estimates that could take up to a year.
Subsequent phases could include connection to the city trails, upgrading the dam/spillway system, adding a boardwalk and additional potential amenities such as a learning center/park hub, expanding trails, raised boardwalks and other similar elements.
Johnson’s plan is one that Caron believes will bear fruit.
“I really think their vision is community-minded, and I fully expect it will get accomplished,” he said.