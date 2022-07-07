Developers overseeing a proposed Longview amphitheater have indicated they will seek funding from Gregg County, and County Judge Bill Stoudt is set to meet with them.
Jim Leslie, managing principal of Wolverine Interests, and Steve Powers, founder and CEO of Red Cat Projects, made a presentation in May to the Longview City Council for a multi-use, 8,500-seat amphitheater that would be built on Estes Parkway near Interstate 20.
The proposal comes with a required one-time, $12 million payment from the city after construction of the facility is completed. City Manager Rolin McPhee told council members that the only possible funding source would be a surplus in the city's reserve fund, which is essentially a savings account.
Several council discussions have taken place since the initial presentation, and Mayor Andy Mack directed council members to make a list of questions or concerns regarding the project.
Information from the city showed all but two council members provided questions to the developers.
As part of a question asked by District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara regarding funding sources and amounts for initial construction, developers said along with the $12 million from the city, they would seek "some additional money from Gregg County."
"The (amphitheater) would benefit the whole county, and we feel they should help with the funding of this project," developers wrote in response to Ishihara's question.
Stoudt said Wednesday that he had not heard from developers specifically asking about the county contributing money to the project.
"I have a meeting next week with them, and they're going to make a presentation to me," he said.
Developers also said they would talk with the city about "participating" in Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) funds because of the expected increase in hotel/motel room stays generated by the amphitheater.
Each year, the city receives tax revenue from hotel and motel occupancy and distributes it as grants for community-based programs and activities intended to enrich local tourism and increase the local economy.
Additionally, developers said they will work with "all hotels" to promote stay/enjoy packages.
District 5 Councilwoman Michelle Gamboa asked if residents would be able to vote on the amphitheater and if the project would be open to input from the community. According to the city, using $12 million from the general fund reserves does not require a vote by residents.
"Council may direct staff to seek community input in some other non-binding forms of response, whether surveys, polls, focus groups, community meetings, etc.," the city said in response to Gamboa's question.
One of District 3 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy's questions was whether the city would receive any income from the operation of the amphitheater. The developers' answer echoed a statement previously made by Mack.
"The structure puts all of the risk on the private developer so they also get all of the rewards, if any. If the city wants to take some of the risk, they would be entitled to some of the rewards," developers wrote in response to Snoddy's question.
The council has not set a vote on the $12-million payment for the project.