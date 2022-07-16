Developers are determined to see through a proposed Longview amphitheater despite Gregg County's decision not to help fund the project.
On Monday, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt met with Jim Leslie, managing principal of Wolverine Interests, and Steve Powers, founder and CEO of Red Cat Projects, who made a presentation about the multi-use, 8,500 seat amphitheater that would be built on Estes Parkway near Interstate 20.
The project will cost an estimated $32 million to $35 million, and Leslie and Powers requested the county’s assistance to the tune of $8 million plus "in-kind work," Stoudt said after the presentation.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack, who also attended the meeting Monday, previously said the project would require a one-time, $12-million payment from the city that would not be paid until the amphitheater is complete. That money would come from the city's reserve fund, essentially its savings account.
Stoudt said it isn’t the right time for the county to help fund the project, citing rising inflation and recent state laws that limit the tax revenue cities and counties can receive.
Powers said Friday that he and Leslie have been exploring various alternative funding options, and nothing has changed in terms of moving the project forward.
"It definitely doesn't change anything," Powers said. "We're really excited about it. The feedback we've gotten from people in the area has been tremendous. We're very excited for what this could bring to the area, and we intend on seeing this through to the end."
He said making the funding request to Gregg County was the plan from the beginning.
"Because of the economic impact it’s gonna bring to the whole area, it always was something we wanted to visit because of how tremendous it would be not only for the city but for the county as well," Powers said.
He added that the amphitheater would result in additional development in the surrounding I-20 corridor area, describing the project as a "kick starter" for more economic growth.
"We're just as excited about that, about how that whole (I-20) corridor could expand," Powers said.
Developers are consistently having discussions about funding and working on the project, he added.
"Whether it's the funding, or we're talking about design ... whatever portion we're working on for the project, this is something that (has) a lot of moving parts, and there's always something to do," Powers said. "There's never a day off for this project."
At the last City Council meeting in June, council members were given an opportunity to ask the developers questions and clarify any concerns. Powers said this was an important step in the process as making sure council members are comfortable with the information and the answers provided is their top priority.
He and Leslie have said they're open to answer any questions the council may have.
"With a project of this magnitude, we're always available to speak on it," Powers said.
He said developers have received several calls from local companies and leaders in the area voicing their support for the amphitheater but declined to provide names.
"They really can't stress enough how the amphitheater would bring recruitment and retention to a high level, so that's the other thing that we're pretty excited about," Powers said.
On Friday, Mack said he had not spoken recently to Powers or Leslie, and there are no plans to add an amphitheater-related item concerning the $12-million payment to Thursday's meeting agenda.