Participants of a Longview nonprofit organization's summer program are being offered a wide variety of new activities to sharpen their bodies and minds.
Thrive Longview, which started in 2015 as Thrive360, teaches middle school-aged students about character development, healthy living and community.
Executive Director Clent Holmes said the multipurpose facility, behind the main building at One Hope Presbyterian Church on Garfield Drive, offers services such as Zumba, boxing, functional fitness and a soon-to-open restaurant called The Spud Hut.
The nonprofit organization partners with the church and has access to the multipurpose building for free.
According to Holmes, Paula Martin Jones Charities renovated the facility in 2018 and offered Thrive Longview access. Services there already are offered to the public in separate packages but eventually will be combined into one membership, Holmes said.
Classes range from $5 to $15 per session, and monthly rates range from $35 to $55, Holmes said. A portion of the proceeds from the different activities go to support Thrive Longview.
While the classes offered at the facility are separate from what students in the summer program typically attend, the students have tested the Zumba class and will take part in the boxing class soon.
"A portion of our (summer) program includes rotating ... we have three stations — a fitness station, life skills station and recreation station. The fitness portion takes place at that facility, and because of that partnership, they've done things like Zumba, workouts, (and) we're working on coordinating the boxing now," Holmes said.
Summer Director Jasmine Stoker said attendance for the summer program is up this year with 49 teens and at least 10 coaches.
Coaches are responsible for developing curriculums for the teens based on 15 character traits the program aims to equip the students with, Stoker said: industriousness, enthusiasm, friendship, loyalty, cooperation, self-control, alertness, initiative, intentness, condition, skill, team-spirit, poise, confidence and competitive greatness.
Daily challenges are given to the students that embody that day's character trait and are paired with scripture and a challenge phrase, Stoker said. Wednesday's trait was alertness, and the challenge phrase was "the challenge for alertness is eyes up."
Character traits and challenge phrases change daily.
"If we see a student that's struggling with being alert, we're all on the same page of reminding them, 'Hey, eyes up,' and that's all part of the plan," Stoker said.
Students in the program learn life skills, participate in team building activities, exercise together and work with coaches to grow every day, Stoker said. Teens ages 11 to 14 participate in the eight-week program through July 29.
According to Stoker, the nonprofit organization is working on a new curriculum set to be implemented by the fall that's based on its experience with counselors, parents and other community members.
"It's based on our own community and our own experience with these kids that's evidence-based but home grown," Stoker said.
Thrive Longview also has scheduled a Health & Wellness event July 23 at its multipurpose facility where community members will have free access to certain activities.
For information, go to thrivelongview.org .