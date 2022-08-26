Conaway Homes could use a new Longview housing development aas an example for other cities.
Work has begun to install infrastructure in the 2100 block of Judson Road for The Villas at Judson Road. The Villas will consist of 59 single-family residences that Conaway Homes is planning to operate as a rental community. The single-story homes will be 1,400 to 1,500 square feet with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.
Rental prices have not yet been established, said Brent Conaway of Conaway Homes.
“We’ve done several of these in the past,” he said. “We maintain the entire neighborhood, from the yards to the sprinklers to the fence and exterior of the homes. It just allows for better upkeep of the neighborhood. Also, there’s a need for affordable rentals in the market too.”
The housing market could be part of the need for more rental property in this area.
Melanie Northcutt, broker/owner of Sugar Magnolia Properties in Longview, said she's seen purchases of homes as investment property decrease in the post-COVID-19 years.
"I had a lot of investors that we would work with that would buy less expensive houses and they would turn around and use them as rental homes," or buy the properties, upgrade them and sell them.
With supply chain issues, increasing costs and a shortage of workers, "it just didn't really make sense financially for investors to continue buying" properties, she said. She also sees a need for more rental housing in Longview.
Pate Greening, owner of Reliable Management in Longview, previously said rental property occupancies are higher than they've been in the past. He said rising interest rates could mean fewer people are looking to buy homes, and more people are looking for rental properties.
Local Realtor Marshall Jackson, who also owns 66 Property Management, said the demand for rental housing in Longview is "unbelievable."
"It's nothing for me to get seven to 10 applications," for a rental unit," he said. Then, he has to review the applications and select who will get to lease the property. He has to also call the other applicants and tell them the won't get the property.
"They're literally crying," he said, noting the cost of applying for rental units and the stress involved with being unable to find a place to live.
The challenges in the real estate market are making it impossible for some people to get a house, so they stay in the rental market. The challenges in the two markets are feeding off of each other.
"It's simple supply and demand," Jackson said of rising costs in the rental market.
The city of Longview approved a zoning change about a year ago for the 9.68 acres where the Villas at Judson Road will be built, south of the Longview Mall.
The change cleared the way for Conaway Homes to build the houses under a new kind of single-family zoning district that was established in the city’s Unified Development Code that was adopted a couple of years ago. It allows for a denser development, with lot sizes required to be at least 4,000 square feet and homes of at least 1,000 square feet.
A separate developer owns what are commercial lots on the front of the Judson Road property and moved an existing house there off the property. Information about plans for that part of the property was not immediately available.
City officials previously said, and Conaway reiterated this week, that plans for the property provide good transition among the various types of development in that area — from commercial development at the front, to the denser kind of residential development that will be built in front of an existing, less dense residential neighborhood at the back, or west.
Conaway said his company has other rental properties that it’s good at operating. He said the company decided to maintain the Villas at Judson Road as rental property to “have a real close control” over it.
“This will be used as an example to take to other cities in the future to push for smaller lots, because that’s what it’s going to take to keep housing affordable,” Conaway said.
It’s “critical” for the development to represent the concept of smaller lots well, he said.
While he said the inflation in home prices seems to be leveling off, development costs are increasing, with “substantially” higher prices for lots, pipe, concrete and asphalt driving up costs.
“The intent is just to use this as a model and build more of these for sale around the East Texas area just to try to help affordability,” Conaway said. “Affordability is a major problem, and it’s getting worse by the day."