A special meeting of the Longview Planning and Zoning Commission has been called this week to consider amending the city’s sign ordinance to allow for digital billboards.
Commissioners will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday inside City Council Chambers at City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St.
The amendments were proffered by Mayor Andy Mack last week after his discussions with developers and business representatives who want to redevelop a vacant restaurant into a Starbucks at the highly trafficked Marshall Avenue/Spur 63 crossing.
After Planning and Zoning Commission’s consideration, the amendments could be finally approved Oct. 10 by the City Council.