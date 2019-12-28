From Staff Reports
A free lifetime pass to enter any U.S. national park is available to disabled veterans.
The America the Beautiful-the National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Access Pass is offered through an interagency partnership between the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service, Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation.
Good for entry into more than 2,000 federally managed recreation sites, the pass admits the pass owner and any passengers in a single, noncommercial vehicle at per-vehicle entrance and day use fee areas, or the pass owner plus three additional adults where per-person fees are charged.
The Access Pass also includes discounts on some expanded amenity fees such as camping.
In Northeast Texas, national recreation areas where the pass can be used include Lake O’ the Pines in the Jefferson area and Wright Patman Lake in Texarkana.
Veterans must have a service-connected disability rating to receive the pass, which can be obtained three ways.
To receive a pass immediately and with no processing fee, veterans may go to a participating federal recreation site and show a photo ID and documentation of permanent disability or sign a Statement of Permanent Disability affidavit.
Passes can be issued at the Lake O’ the Pines office at the Brushy Creek Campground at 2669 FM 726, Jefferson, or at the Wright Patman Lake office at 64 Clear Springs Park, Texarkana.
Passes also can be ordered either online or by mail for a $10 processing fee.
To order online, go to store.usgs.gov/access-pass . Required documentation includes: proof of residency and Veterans Affairs disability award letter, VA summary of benefits or proof of Social Security Disability Insurance income.
To order by mail, veterans must download a form from the above web address and follow the instructions for documentation and payment.
Passes ordered online or through the mail take four to five weeks to receive.