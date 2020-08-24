Longview-area students whose families have opted for virtual learning as the COVID-19 pandemic continues are not sharing in-person classrooms with their friends, but they still have access to meals from their schools.
At Longview ISD, meals can be picked up curbside 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. daily at the campus where the student is enrolled, according to the district. Families can request the meals ahead of time and pick them up.
Meals for elementary students are free. Meal cost for secondary students is based on eligibility, according to the district. Parents can pick up the meals, but they will need the student's ID number.
Longview ISD Director for Child Nutrition Phyllis Dozier said about 60 people enrolled in virtual learning have used the meal pickup program for the new semester, which began this past week.
Pine Tree ISD students learning from home can get breakfast and lunch between 10:30 and 11 a.m. each day at Pine Tree Middle School, district spokeswoman Mary Whitton said Monday.
Families do have to reserve the meal ahead of time, she said, and can do so by emailing Michelle Mitchell at mmitchell@ptisd.org or calling (903) 295-5087. Five students were participating Monday — the first day all students returned to campuses.
Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry said the state mandates the districts provide the meals. Spring Hill students have to request the meals ahead of time online.
Meals can be picked up noon to 12:30 p.m. at the primary school, according to the district. Prices will vary based on the student's eligibility status.
White Oak ISD students can order breakfast and lunch and pick them up at 11:30 a.m. in front of the middle school/high school campus, Superintendent Brian Gray said.
Families can preorder with Nutrition Director Lori Ferguson via email at Fergusonl@woisd.net or by calling (903) 291-2090.
Gray said the district is averaging about six meals a day for at-home learners.