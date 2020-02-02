Despite a document that clarifies when Longview ISD mailed a letter to the Texas Attorney General’s Office seeking an opinion on a News-Journal open records request, the district still is in violation of state law because the News-Journal was not notified about the letter until days later.
Longview ISD board President Ginia Northcutt provided a certified mail receipt for the letter to the AG’s office stamped Jan. 22. The News-Journal was not notified about the letter until six days later.
By law, the district has 10 business days to respond to an open records request by either furnishing the documents, asking for a clarification on the request or notifying the requester it is seeking an attorney general opinion.
The 10th business day after the News-Journal sent the request was Jan. 22, when the letter was mailed.
The letter was sent to Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking an opinion on a News-Journal open records request for applications submitted to the district by entities wanting to run Senate Bill 1882 campuses.
The News-Journal request was sent to the district Jan. 7 after it declined to give details on the partners after the application deadline closed the day before.
The News-Journal on Tuesday, Jan. 28, received a copy of the letter from Longview ISD addressed to Paxton. The copy of the letter, sent through certified mail, was dated Jan. 16 and was signed by Assistant Superintendent Dennis Williams.
Kayleigh Date, spokeswoman for the AG’s office, said Tuesday that the district’s request does not show up as registered in the office’s system, but it could still be processing or in the mail.