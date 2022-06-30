An East Texas man told a confidential information that he was involved in an operation that resulted in the deaths of 53 migrants related to a tractor-trailer found this week in San Antonio, according to a document in the case.
Christian Martinez, 28, of Palestine was arrested Tuesday in Palestine and charged with one federal count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death. He and three other people have been charged with human smuggling in the deaths of the migrants from Mexico and Central America who were found Monday in an around a tractor-trailer in Southwest San Antonio what federal officials say is the most deadly migrant smuggling case in U.S. history.
A criminal complaint affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Texas shows Martinez started a conversation with the confidential informant and said he was involved in the smuggling event.
Martinez told the informant, who was identified by the Palestine Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations, the deaths occurred because the truck’s air conditioning stopped working, according to the document. Palestine police said the informant has previously provided accurate information.
Martinez told the information that the driver, who has been identified as 45-year-old Homero Zamorano, "was unaware the air conditioning unit stopped working and was the reason why the individuals died," according to the complaint.
Martinez told the informant Zamorano tried to run away from the tractor-trailer.
Messages also led to the driver's arrest. According to the document, Martinez sent text messages to Zamorano about the smuggling event, the affidavit stated.
Through a search of Zamorano’s phone , investigators discovered multiple pictures and text messages from Monday that came from a number they identified as belonging to Martinez.
At about 12:15 p.m. Monday, Martinez texted a photo of a truckload manifest to Zamorano. A couple minutes later, Zamorano told Martinez "I go to the same spot," the affidavit states.
About an hour and a half later, Martinez said "wya bro," meaning he wanted to know Zamorano's location. Another hour and a half passed, and Martinez sent three texts to Zamorano saying, "Call me bro."
The last message was another “wya bro” about three hours later, at 6:17 p.m.
Martinez was arrested by the Homeland Security Investigations in Tyler and Palestine police Tuesday . Since the arrest, he was transferred from Anderson County Jail to Henderson County and then to Limestone County, as of Thursday morning.
Martinez has his initial appearance in court on Wednesday in Tyler. His future court proceedings will take place in Tyler, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Zamorano, who was arrested Wednesday by the San Antonio Police Department after officials said he tried to flee the area, is facing the same charge.
Martinez and Zamorano could be sentenced to life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.
The Associated Press reported the truck had been packed with 67 people, and the dead included 27 from Mexico, 14 from Honduras, seven from Guatemala and two from El Salvador, according to Francisco Garduño, chief of Mexico’s National Immigration Institute.
Officials had potential identifications on 37 of the victims as of Wednesday, pending verification with authorities in other countries, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. Forty of the victims were male, it said.
The truck went through the checkpoint on Interstate 35 located 26 miles northeast of the border city of Laredo, according to the Associated Press. It was unclear if agents stopped the driver for questioning at the inland checkpoint or if the truck went through unimpeded.
Texas state police have since said they would operate their own inland checkpoints for tractor-trailers on the orders of Gov. Greg Abbott.