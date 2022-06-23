A man arrested this past week in a 2021 homicide is a documented member of local gang TYB as was the man he is accused of killing, according to an arrest warrant in the case.
Demetrius Alvester Armstrong, 23, was booked June 15 into Gregg County Jail on a charge of murder in the Feb. 1, 2021, shooting death of DeMarcus Else. He remained jailed Tuesday on a $500,000 bond.
Armstrong and Else began arguing on Jan. 31, 2021, during a party at Belaire Manor Apartments in Longview, according to the warrant , which indicated the argument that preceded the shooting centered around a missing lighter.
At the party, people were asking to use Armstrong’s lighter, the document suggests. The lighter later was missing, and Armstrong believed Else had stolen his lighter.
The pair began arguing about the lighter, and they went from inside the apartment to outside, a witness told police.
When they stepped outside to fight, Armstrong told Else, “Nah, you know what, I got something for ya I got something for ya,” according to the document.
“Ah you wana pistol fight? I don’t wana pistol fight I wana fight,” Else told Armstrong.
Else left the party on foot. According to the document, Armstrong called someone and told the person to pick him up and bring his gun.
At about 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 1, police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Ridgelea Avenue in Longview.
A man at the home said else had called him earlier to say he was coming over, the document shows. Else walked up to the home, and the pair sat on the front porch for a while before another man walked up and began “exchanging words” with Else. Else told the man at the home to open the door and asked to go inside the home.
The man opened the door as gunshots went off. He told police he thought Else was behind him.
Police found Else on the floor just inside the main door surrounded by blood.
According to the document, Else was a documented member of Longview gang TYB — Throwed Young Ballers. Armstrong is also a documented member of the gang.
Armstrong was taken into custody after he and two other people were shot at on June 4 while outside a home in the 500 block of Buchanan Avenue, the document shows. It was not clear from the document if anyone was injured in the shooting. Two suspects in the shooting — Bronquivius Bronshay Gray, 26, and LeMarcus Dewayne Leatch, 25 — are also documented members of TYB, according to the document.
Longview police arrested Gray and Leatch the day of the shooting on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawfully carrying a weapon, respectively. Gray was released the following day on a $50,000 bond. Leatch was also released the following day on a $2,000 bond.
According to online records, Armstrong on Tuesday had not yet been indicted in the February 2021 shooting death of Else.