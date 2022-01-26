A 21-year-old Tyler man accused of causing a crash near Longview that killed two children told state troopers just after the wreck that he often drinks and drives but "knows his limits,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
Hayden Matthew Malone was held Wednesday in the Gregg County Jail on two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, according to jail records. His bonds total $600,000.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Malone on Jan. 13 shortly after responding to a crash on Texas 149 in Lakeport involving Malone’s vehicle and another car.
Two boys, ages 2 years and 5 months old, died from injuries they received in the crash.
According to a probable cause affidavit for Malone’s arrest, one trooper found “numerous open alcoholic beverages” in Malone’s car after the wreck. Another trooper “could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from” Malone.
Witnesses told troopers that Malone had been driving recklessly before the crash by exceeding the speed limit, weaving around other cars and running a stop sign, according to the document.
Malone admitted to drinking and provided a breath specimen that was over the legal limit, according to the probable cause affidavit. Malone struck the other vehicle at a high rate of speed, the document shows.
Troopers arrested Malone on a driving while intoxicated charge, and he was taken to a local hospital to provide a blood sample, to which he consented.
After being read his rights, Malone said he often drinks and drives but that he “knows his limits” and that he knew he made a mistake. He also said he was running late for work and was driving faster than 90 mph and that he “fell asleep” before the crash because of a lack of sleep.
Troopers responded at about 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 to the crash on Texas 149. A preliminary investigation shows a car driven by Mercedes D. Cole, 24, of Longview was traveling south on Texas 149 preparing to turn left into the Dollar General store parking lot when it was struck by a car also traveling south driven by Malone.
A passenger in the car driven by Cole, a 2-year-old boy, was taken by helicopter to a Shreveport medical center and pronounced dead on Jan. 15, DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark reported. Another passenger, a 5-month-old boy, was taken to a Longview medical center before being flown to a Dallas hospital for treatment. The boy was pronounced dead Jan. 18.
A 4-year-old girl in the car was flown to Shreveport with critical injuries, according to Dark.
Alan Jasso Cerna, 26, of Longview, also a passenger in Cole’s car, was taken to a Longview medical center in serious condition.
Two other children in Cole’s car — a 4-year-old girl and the 5-month-old boy — also were injured and transported to medical centers.
Cole and a 7-year-old girl in her car were not transported.