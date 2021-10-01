A Longview man was charged with burglary after he entered an apartment with an unlocked door but didn’t take anything, according to court documents in the case.
Tony Cameron Salter, 33, was arrested this week and charged with burglary of a habitation after entering “a habitation without the victim’s consent with the intent to commit theft,” the documents show.
According to his arrest warrant, Longview police were dispatched on Sept. 9 to an apartment complex on the 600 block of Baylor Drive for a residential burglary call.
A woman reported that she left her apartment to walk her child to the school bus stop when she received an alert from her doorbell camera that someone had entered her apartment. The footage showed a man going into the apartment at about 6:43 a.m. and leaving less than a minute later.
She told officers that she did not know who went into the apartment and that she did not find anything missing. The door was unlocked, according to the records.
The next day, the woman told police she had shown the images from the door camera to other residents and that one man identified Salter as the person who had walked into the apartment. The woman said she wanted to file charges against Salter. Officers spoke with Salter on Monday.
“(Salter) said that he did not have a job at the time and was in hard times, so he stated that he went in the apartment with the intent to steal something,” the arrest warrant said. “(Salter) said that his conscience made him leave the apartment without taking anything.”
Salter was arrested by Longview police at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at his residence on the 600 block of Baylor Drive.
He was released Wednesday from Gregg County Jail on $30,000 bond.