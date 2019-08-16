From Staff Reports
The dog days of summer hit East Texas this week, as temperatures eased into the 100s even while scattered school districts opened their doors for the first day of classes.
The week’s excessive heat advisories have eased, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, though today’s high in Longview is expected to reach 98 degrees, with sunny skies and a heat index value as high as 104 degrees.
The weekend’s forecast continues to be hot and sunny, with a high Saturday expected to be near 96 and a heat value around 105, followed by a high Sunday near 97.
The weather service also predicts a high of 97 for Monday, when Longview ISD and Sabine ISD students end their summer and return to classes for another school year.
East Texans get glimmer of hope for rain with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service predicted. Otherwise, it’s mostly sunny and a high near 98 degrees.
And when Pine Tree ISD teachers welcome students back for the first day of school on Wednesday, the weather service expects the temperature again to reach 97 degrees.
Lows every night through Wednesday are expected to be in the mid- to high 70s.