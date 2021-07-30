Dogs of all breeds, sizes and skill levels competed Friday in a dock diving competition at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center complex in Longview.
Water-loving canines took turns running down an elevated dock and jumping as far as they could into a pool.
Angela Hill of South Central Mobile Diving Dock and TNT Diving Dogs of Carthage hosted the event in conjunction with the Longview Kennel Club Show and the Tyler Obedience Training Club’s Obedience and Rally Trials.
Cooper, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, was one of the morning's first competitors. The 2-year-old pup ran confidently to the edge of the dock while watching his duck toy get tossed into the water before stopping at the very edge.
“Come on, Coop,” owner Eric Stevens of Ore City said, encouraging Cooper to take the leap.
Some dogs new to competition needed a little encouragement and convincing to jump off the dock.
After a good minute of pacing, a little barking and gathering his courage, Cooper lept a little over 3 feet off the dock into the water to retrieve his toy.
“This is his first dock diving competition,” Stevens said. Cooper is pulling triple duty for all three competitions this weekend at Maude Cobb.
“It’s called a cluster show where you have multiple events,” Hill said, adding that it’s a great opportunity for owners and dogs to compete in multiple events in one weekend.
Stevens is a member of the Longview Kennel Club.
“This is our show, and we’ve been working on getting this dock diving for a number of years,” he said. “Last year didn’t work out because of COVID, and we had to cancel everything.”
The dock diving competition will be held 9 a.m. through dark through Sunday.
“It’s open to the public so they can come, pitch a chair up and sit and watch,” Hill said.
The competition has more 300 registrations for the weekend, or about 100 dogs each day taking the plunge into the pool.
“They come from all over the United States,” Hill said. “From chihuahuas to Great Danes.”
Judges evaluate the length of the jump to where the tail meets the water. Some dogs, new to competition, only jump 3 or 4 feet. Well-practiced and experienced dogs can easily jump 20 to 30 feet or more across the water.
All are praised, of course.
“We practice in Lake O’ the Pines,” Stevens said of Cooper.
Stevens said he has entered dock diving competitions with several dogs, including a Corgi that jumps 15 feet. Cooper has little ways to go.
Ruger, a 2-year-old German Shepherd, dove more than 10 feet.
“We are branching out to dock diving and barn hunt,” said his owner, Savannah Colon.
Hill’s TNT Diving Dogs in Carthage is a facility that holds lessons, training and events.