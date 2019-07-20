Standing inside Dollar General Corp.’s newest 1.014 million-square-foot distribution center in Longview challenges a person’s perception of the word “big” — at least not without perspective.
“Twenty-three football fields will fit under this roof,” said Crystal Ghassemi, director of public relations and corporate communications for Dollar General.
Inside the gleaming structure is a virtual city within a city, as rolling haulers — Ghassemi called them “rolltainers” — zoomed down dozens of football field-length aisles to retrieve stacks of merchandise several feet high and take them to waiting commercial truck beds on the warehouse’s outbound side.
The distribution center follows a simplistic system in which companies such as Procter and Gamble Co. or Kimberly-Clark Corp. drop off their products on the inbound side, Ghassemi said.
They are stacked and stored along the aisles until a rolltainer picks them up and takes them the outbound side, where products are loaded onto trucks in a way that they may be unloaded efficiently to the estimated 1,000 Dollar general stores that Longview’s warehouse will serve across East Texas, western Louisiana and beyond.
Audible beeps from nearly 100 rolltainers sounded throughout every aisle, but the women and men who led them used a politeness that avoided traffic jams — all amid a hum of robotic rollers carrying containers some three stories overhead.
The operation sounded like a symphony of business getting done.
“All of these rolltainers are being packed onto the truck in a very specific way in terms of how they will be unloaded on each store level,” Ghassemi said.
The retail giant based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, opened its doors to local media Friday for a peek inside the corporation’s 16th distribution center. A 17th warehouse is under construction in Amsterdam, New York.
The early glimpse was in advance of an open house party today for employees and their families, along with local dignitaries, with about 1,000 guests expected, Ghassemi said.
Longview marks the fifth Dollar General warehouse using a similar prototype, Ghassemi said.
The distribution center has been operational since January, beating expectations set when Dollar General finalized a deal with Longview Economic Development Corp. in December 2017 to build it on George Richey Road in the North Longview Business Park.
The deal provided at least $7.5 million in loans from LEDCO, municipal permit fees and abatement of city and county property taxes to Dollar General. In exchange, Longview and Gregg County has predicted a more than $700 million return into the region through property and sales taxes, along with economic multipliers from at least 450 jobs.
Under the deal, Dollar General needed at least 100 full-time workers by this past spring, and 400 workers by 2022, but the warehouse already has nearly 400 workers, Ghassemi said.
Those workers have opportunities to move beyond the distribution center’s walls, too. Dollar General offers training to employees who want to earn their commercial driver’s license and join the company’s 200-truck private fleet, she said.
“As a company that is really rooted in education and loyalty in that perspective, it gives opportunities for our employees to be able to diversify their career if they choose to do so,” Ghassemi said.
When the Amsterdam warehouse becomes operational, Dollar General will have opened three distribution centers since May 2018. With about 15,600 stores in 44 states, and plans to open 975 stores this year, Dollar General is the No. 1 expanding retail company, according to CBS News.