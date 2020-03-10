After a day of trading some analysts described as “utter carnage,” a Longview investment manager encouraged East Texans to avoid rash decisions.
“The worst thing a person can generally do is let their emotional mindset drive their decision-making process,” said Bill Rice, CEO, founding member and managing director of Eagle Capital Advisors.
The firm was getting calls from clients who saw what had been a steady decline turned into a full-blown rout in the worst burst of selling since the 2008 financial crisis, he said in an email Monday afternoon.
But as the Dow Jones industrial average plummeted 8%, Rice, like other financial advisers, gave this advice to ordinary investors: Remember your long-term goals and resist the urge act rashly.
“Anytime you see a drawdown in the markets like we’ve witnessed in the last two weeks, it causes concerns,” he said. “We would advise investors to, first of all, make sure they have an adviser who is experienced and has navigated markets like this in the past. They should also consult with their adviser before making a decision they may later regret.”
Monday did cause concerns. Spooked by uncertainty over the new coronavirus and an ill-timed oil war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, traders Monday dumped stocks, pouring money into U.S. Treasurys and sending benchmark interest rates to astonishing lows.
Rice said that had investors asking what happened and what to expect next.
“We’re telling them that we’re seeing a flight to quality in bonds,” he said. “And the collapse in oil prices is apt to lower earnings for energy companies, and that could cause issues for oil-dependent nations. There are strong expectations for the Fed to issue another rate cut next week.”
He said he saw similar markets in 1999-2001 and 2007-09, which is why he is urging people to seek experienced advisers now.
Adding to growing uncertainty, oil prices also cratered Monday after Saudi Arabia vowed to boost production, giving up efforts to hold off and prop up prices. That’s bad news for countries, states like Texas and companies that need higher oil prices to balance their budgets, pay their debts or make a profit.
While sharply lower oil prices are good news for motorists who pay less at the pump — average prices in Texas are down nearly 10 cents in the past month — they aren’t necessarily good for the state and national economy overall. When energy prices fall, energy companies tend to cut back on investment and jobs. That hits East Texas and the rest of the state hard.
U.S. oil fell nearly 25% Monday, its sharpest decline since 2008, when employers were slashing hundreds of thousands of jobs across the U.S.
Despite all that, the advice from Rice and other advisers was the same:
Stay calm and stick to your plan. Experts say the best route for most people holding stock for their long-term goals is to ride out the downturn. Those nearing retirement hopefully don’t have everything tied up in stocks but should reach out to a professional for the best advice.