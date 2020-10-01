The beginning of October brings an important date for potential voters. The last day to register to cast a ballot in the Nov. 3 election is Monday.
Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy urges voters not to wait until the last minute to register.
“Don’t wait until the last day,” she said. “The last day the application can be postmarked is Oct. 5.”
Nealy said the form also can be brought to the elections office by Monday at the Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin St., Suite 112 in Longview.
Voters should double check voter registration to avoid mishaps, Nealy said. Voters must have the registration card.
Residents can check to see if they are registered by going to www.greggcountyvotes.com and clicking on the tab marked “Am I registered to vote?”
“If you have any doubt, go ahead and reregister,” Nealy said. “That also included address or name changes.”
The application must be printed and mailed or hand-delivered to the elections office as there is no online registration.
“We need a signature,” Nealy said.
As of Wednesday, there were 71,887 registered voters in Gregg County.
For residents needing to complete voter registration, there are several options:
Registration form onlineComplete an application using the Secretary of State online voter registration application at votetexas.gov or greggcountyvotes.com/register-to-vote/.
Fill in the required information, print, sign and mail directly to the county election mailing address: Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy, P.O. Box 2827, Longview, TX 75606
The application may also be dropped off at the office at the courthouse.
Printed applicationRequest a printed application from votetexas.gov.
Their office will mail a voter registration application to the address you provide.
Contact or visit your local vote registrar to complete the voter registration process. In Gregg County, the printed application can also be obtained by calling 903-236-8458 and the application will be mailed to you.
A printed application may be filled out and turned in at the elections office at the Gregg County Courthouse.
Am I eligible to vote?You are eligible to register to vote if:
- You are a U.S. citizen;
- You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;
- You are at least 17 years and 10 months old and you are 18 on Election Day.
- You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
- You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
People who are unsure if they are registered to vote can confirm registration on the Texas Secretary of State’s “Am I Registered?” site or can call the Gregg County Elections Office.
When can I vote in person?The early voting period has been extended and takes place Oct. 13 to 30, and anyone is eligible to vote in-person during early voting.
Election Day voting will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at locations throughout the county.
A full list of polling places for Election day voting with addresses will be printed in the Oct. 11 News-Journal. The list of early voting and Election Day locations can be found at greggcountyvotes.com .
What do I need to vote?Voters must have one of seven approved forms of photo IDs at the polls. Voters who do not possess ID and cannot reasonably obtain one can execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form and provide a supporting form of identification.
The seven forms of approved photo ID are:
- Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (not required to be REAL ID license);
- Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS;
- Texas personal identification card issued by DPS;
- Texas handgun license issued by DPS;
- U.S. military identification card containing the person’s photograph;
- U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph; and
- U.S. passport (book or card).
With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, which does not expire, the acceptable photo ID must be current or, for voters ages 18-69, have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. A voter 70 or older may use a form of acceptable photo ID listed above that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
If a voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo identification listed above, and the voter cannot reasonably obtain such identification, the voter may fill out a reasonable impediment declaration form, which will be available at each polling location, and present a copy or original of one of the following supporting forms of identification:
- a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;
- a current utility bill;
- a bank statement;
- a government check;
- a paycheck;
- a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate; or
- a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law, which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
The address on an acceptable form of photo identification or a supporting form of identification, if applicable, does not have to match the voter’s address on the list of registered voters.
Can I vote by mail?To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must be 65 or older, be disabled, be out of the county on Election Day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance or be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.
How do I request a mail-in ballot?Visit www.sos.texas.gov/elections/voter/reqabbm.shtml and either print or submit an order online for the application for ballot by mail to be mailed to you, complete the steps and mail it to the county elections administrator.
For the Nov. 3 election, the last day for the early voting clerk to receive applications for a ballot to be voted by mail is Oct. 23. All applications to vote by mail must be received by the early voting clerk before the close of regular business or noon, whichever is later.
The deadline to receive ballots mailed within the United States from non-military and military voters who submitted an application for ballot by mail is 5 p.m. Nov. 4, if the carrier envelope has a postmark showing it was in the mail by Nov. 3.