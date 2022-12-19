Mattie Brown is almost a centenarian, but that hasn't stopped her annual effort to make quilts for East Texans in need.
Brown, 95, sewed 157 lap quilts this year, 91 of which went to residents at Whispering Pines Lodge in Longview.
She was joined Monday by her daughter, Bobbie Harper, and members of St. John Divine Missionary Baptist in Kildare. Together, the women hauled a cart that was overflowing with uniquely patterned lap quilts and passed them out to residents at the nursing home.
The project started in 2016 when Harper, who was then mission president at the church, came up with the idea as a way to help for nursing home residents, she said. According to Brown, none of the other church members knew how to sew, so she decided to take on the challenge.
The first year, Brown made 40 lap quilts for residents in Linden, where the mother and daughter are originally from. This past week, Harper and Brown delivered lap quilts to Carthage residents.
The number of lap quilts donated has grown each year, but one constant remains — Brown's hard work and undertaking to sew each and every one.
"I ended up making all of 'em all these years," Brown said. "It keeps me busy, something for me to do. Because I live with (Harper) and she does everything, so I just make lap quilts."
Each quilt takes Brown about two days to make, she said.
Harper added that nursing home residents don't always have family members or friends to visit them, so donating a small gift is the least they can do.
"This one time of year we do something we hope will bring some cheer and joy to someone," Harper said.
Since 2016, the women have donated more than 500 lap quilts to nursing home residents. Donations always take place during the holidays, which Harper said makes it feel like a special Christmas gift for everybody.
"Oh, they're just so excited to get them," Harper said.
Whispering Pines resident Sarah Driggars received one of the quilts Monday and said it felt good to receive a Christmas gift she could use.
Lawrence Walker sat in the dining area with a newly gifted quilt on his lap. Despite having a stroke almost a year ago, Walker said he felt great. He added that it felt good to know that someone put in work to make something that would keep him warm as the weather gets colder.
Alana Roberson, administrator at Whispering Pines, said the quilts are a "needed item."
"We don't have very many, and with the cold weather coming up, I thought it'd be a wonderful idea," she said.