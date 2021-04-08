Walmart and Sam’s Club have launched an initiative to support the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks, including the East Texas Food Bank, through the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign.
The East Texas Food Bank serves Gregg and 25 other area counties.
The campaign, in its eighth year, has been a way for Walmart and Sam’s Club to partner with suppliers, customers and members to help provide food to people in need, according to the East Texas Food Bank.
The campaign launched this week in stores and online and continues through May 3. Customers can donate at check-out in stores and clubs or when they check-out at Walmart.com and the Walmart app. Donations also are accepted at www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub .
“Families all across the 26 East Texas counties we serve have faced a number of challenges this past year, and we have worked hard to serve our neighbors in their time of need. Walmart and Sam’s Club have been a true partner in the fight against hunger,” said East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane. “We are truly grateful for Walmart, Sam’s Club and their suppliers, members and customers for their generous support.”