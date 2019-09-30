GILMER — Gilmer native Donna Owen Spencer worked 50-plus years as a paralegal for a Dallas attorney.
Six months after Spencer's death, her former boss is blessing her hometown library with $50,000 to honor her years of service.
During a regular meeting Monday, the Upshur County Commissioners Court approved a $50,000 donation from James and Emily Hartnett to the Friends of the Upshur County Library in memory of Spencer.
The one-time donation will pay for renovations to the Upshur County Library's Teen Room, Library Director Cynthia King said. Once completed, it will be renamed to the Donna Owen Spencer Teen Room.
"These people don't want credit," County Judge Todd Tefteller said before naming the Hartnetts, anyway.
Renovations include two glass-enclosed study rooms, complete metal shelving, a 3D printer and new computers, furniture and teen books, King said.
The existing teen area will be enlarged.
Spencer was born on Pearl Harbor Day — Dec. 7, 1941 — in Gilmer, where she was raised. The 1960 Gilmer High School graduate lived four years in Germany before moving to Dallas in 1964.
She began working for a law firm in downtown Dallas in 1964, and later became the sole legal secretary to attorney James Hartnett, according to dignitymemorial.com .
"Donna (Spencer) and Mr. Hartnett worked together in the area of estate and trust litigation from then on, until her death. A model of consistency, their careers together spanned 54 years and they were an incredible team of integrity and dedication that got outstanding results for thousands of clients. Many lawyers were quoted as saying, 'Call Donna, she knows as much about the law as any lawyer,'" according to her obituary.
In other business, the Commissioners Court also accepted donated computer equipment into the county's inventory from the Friends of the Upshur County Library.
The equipment included five new Dell computers, two wireless scanners, a thermal receipt printer and a wireless keyboard and mouse.