The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center in Longview is expanding with the addition of an outdoor “serenity garden” donated by a local builder and Realtor.
The expansion is much needed to give therapists and staff members more space to work outside, said Executive Director Roxanne Stevenson.
The center is a child-focused nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children younger than 18 who are suspected victims of sexual or physical abuse or witnesses to violent crimes, according to its website.
“So before, therapists would come out here and throw a blanket on the ground in spring or early summer when they are wanting to do an outdoor therapy session with the kids,” Stevenson said.
Now, the facility will have a cement patio with a covered gazebo type structure at its location on West Garfield Drive. Eventually, landscaping, patio furniture for seating and possibly shades for the side of the structure will be added.
The materials and labor were provided by Lynn Maupin of East Texas Homes Group and Shawn Hall, owner of Hall Construction.
“Each year, Leadership Longview’s class will do a project for a nonprofit, and we submitted a proposal for this serenity space as kind of an outdoor seating area that we could use,” Stevenson said. “We’re quickly running out of room inside, but with East Texas weather being so nice, a lot of times our therapy sessions could be conducted outside.”
The center submitted the proposal with the aim to expand its usable space, and thought it was among the top three projects, it was not selected by Leadership Longview.
“We were kind of talking about what 2020 and all about the last year and we decided that, because we hadn't had the opportunities to go to all the events we usually go to to donate things, we had some money leftover that we could donate some to a project like this,” Maupin said. “We are proud to do it.”
Between Maupin and Hall, they agreed that Maupin would donate the materials and Hall would donate the time and labor.
In 2020, The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center conducted 650 forensic interviews and more than 1,100 children's counseling sessions along with other services for Gregg, Harrison, Marion and other counties.
Stevenson hopes the space also will provide a quiet outdoor area for staff breaks and lunches.
“We have forensic interviewers on staff that sit and talk with children and give them the opportunity to talk about abuse and who has hurt them,” Stevenson said. “You can imagine after hearing those stories over and over and over, and some of them are particularly heinous, needing a break and needing a quiet place to go to get your thoughts back together.”
Hall and his workers were finishing putting parts of the roof on the structure and hoped to be finished with the project Thursday afternoon.
Maupin said she was drawn to do the project for the center because of the need and what the organization provides to the community.
“If this brings any bit of comfort or smile to a child then it is well worth it,” Maupin said.