Two Longview organizations will be working together this year to provide a Thanksgiving meal and quality produce to about 1,000 families.
The Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive is preparing for its 36th annual event, which will be drive-thru only for collections and food distribution.
“And, this year, the East Texas Food Bank will actually be working with us and giving out produce as an added bonus to the families,” Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive Chair Charlotte Davis said. “We’ll be working together this year to make Thanksgiving as good as possible for families.”
The 36th annual Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive will be a drive-thru event for collections on Nov. 23 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center and a drive-thru distribution to pre-selected families Nov. 24, Davis said. Families must pre-qualify to receive a box and have already been determined, she said.
Another change this year is that volunteers are being asked to sign up ahead of time to help collect food on Nov. 23, Davis said. Volunteers can sign up at longviewthanksgiving.com .
In previous years, the food drive has welcomed as many people as want to help. Due to the pandemic, Davis said volunteers must designate a time on Nov. 23 to serve in an effort to limit the number of people inside Maude Cobb and to promote social distancing of volunteers. Those wishing to volunteer must be at least 16, she noted.
The food drive seeks donations of non-perishable food items for its boxes. Needed items are green beans, corn, green peas, miscellaneous peas or beans, soups, pasta, canned meat, dessert, Jell-O, cranberry sauce, bread, canned fruit, miscellaneous vegetables and drink mixes, such as Kool-Aid and lemonade.
Those who collect food can drop off the items between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at Maude Cobb.
Additionally, Super 1 Foods and Brookshire’s partner with the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive, and grocery shoppers can donate a pre-made food drive bag or give a monetary donation at the stores, Davis said.
In addition to non-perishable food items, the food drive also gives out a hen and bread to families each year. The food drive typically seeks monetary donations to help with the cost of the meat and bread.
This year, the food drive is encouraging monetary donations for those who do not wish to visit a grocery store due to the ongoing pandemic. The monetary donations assist the food drive in purchasing hens and bread in addition to other items needed to complete the food boxes.
Monetary donations may be made online at longviewthanksgiving.com, at the grocery store or dropped off in person Nov. 23 during the drive-thru collection event at Maude Cobb.
Any additional food donations not used for the food drive are distributed to Newgate Mission, Salvation Army, Longview Community Ministries and Caring and Sharing, Davis noted.