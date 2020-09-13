It was the three single bottles of water that really hit home for Sam Satterwhite.
He and his daughter, Christi Amos, were preparing to load food, cleaning and hygiene items into a van Saturday that would then head to Louisiana to deliver the supplies to areas hit hard by Hurricane Laura.
Satterwhite, owner of Satterwhite log homes, estimated the load would total about 3,000 pounds — about half of which was donated by students in five East Texas Advanced Academies campuses. Satterwhite is a board member of the Longview ISD charter school organization.
He said students at those campuses are 85% low-socioeconomic status and 87% minority.
Satterwhite referred to three bottles of water and a single can of tuna or vegetables that children had donated. They’re particularly meaningful donations to the hurricane relief efforts his company is organizing in cooperation with other organizations.
“(The ETAA students) are kids that don’t have much more than that in their house,” Satterwhite said.
He said Cynthia Wise, ETAA chief executive officer, saw Facebook posts that Amos had made about the hurricane relief effort and enlisted the help of students at Forest Park, J.L. Everhart, Bramlette, Ware and Johnston-McQueen schools to help. The students also have collected donations totaling about $1,700.
Some of the ETAA campuses are Montessori schools, and some are International Baccalaureate campuses. Satterwhite said the concept of Montessori is to “teach the whole child.”
“We are attempting to make good citizens, not just smart kids,” he said.
The campuses also try to teach children that there is always someone less fortunate than themselves, he said.
Satterwhite Log Home on U.S. 259 outside of Longview is continuing to accept donations, in partnership with Combat Warriors of East Texas, which supports veterans in a variety of ways, including providing outdoor experiences for them.
Satterwhite said New Life Baptist Church and New Beginnings Baptist Church in Longview have helped, along with Trails End Cowboy Church and Bar None Cowboy Church. The effort coordinates with Bread of Life Ministry in Houston to help identify places where donations are delivered.
Through Thursday, the hurricane relief effort had received more than $15,000 in monetary donations, in addition to food and supplies.
Tens of thousdans of pounds of donations already have been delivered to Sulphur and Lake Charles in Louisiana, for instance, and Satterwhite was planning to deliver 53 crates of fresh fruits and vegetables today to Jonesboro, Louisiana.
Satterwhite Log Homes is at 8405 U.S. 259.