Boosted by significant donations from local organizations, the city of Longview is almost ready for its annual Homeless Resource Day.
Copeland Insurance Group gave the city 500 outreach bags that will be passed out to attendees at the event set 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Longview Exhibit Building on Jaycee Drive.
Founder and CEO Mel Copeland presented the bags Wednesday to city Community Services Director Laura Hill.
“We realize that there is a great need in our community, and the need is growing,” Copeland said. “We want to contribute to the community and assist our fellow citizens.”
The company was answering a call for help the city issued Dec. 9, when officials said there was a significant need for food and hygiene items to fill the outreach bags.
“It appears that we will achieve our goal,” Hill said. “We will probably exceed it thanks to a wonderfully generous community.”
Local residents have almost filled up collection bins at the Longview Public Library, Hill said, and Newgate Mission has agreed to assemble those items.
Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution plan to give away socks from their booth at Homeless Resource Day. Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A is preparing breakfasts and towels to give to volunteers, while the Jesus Burger ministry will prepare lunches for guests at the event, she said.
Officials from the Longview Fire Department will handle medical checks, while the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center wants to provide vaccinations and care for attendees’ pets.
Still, organizers aren’t turning away donations or professional volunteers, Hill said. When organizers took an inventory Monday of donations, they determined there is still a need for hand sanitizers, sunscreen, miniature flashlights with batteries and supplies for pets and babies.
“I do not know where we stand on barbers. We have some, so I think that we’re good,” she said.
Any unused outreach bags or donations will be distributed to local missions that serve the homeless.
“No donation is put to waste,” she said.
Representatives from the Social Security Administration as well as state, regional, county and local level veterans services also are set to attend the event.
Organizers are expecting a record crowd for this year’s Homeless Resource Day because, for the first time, the event will coincide with Operation Stand Down and the Point-in-Time Survey, she said.
Operation Stand Down is an event sponsored by Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport and the East Texas Veterans Resource Center in Longview that provides services to homeless and other veterans.
The Point-in-Time Survey aims to get an accurate annual count of homeless residents in Longview.
“In my opinion, this will be the best one yet with the variety of vendors and services available and support,” Hill said. “People have been generous this year, but that generosity is encouraged to continue because if we have any surplus bags, they are given to our missions to be handed out the remainder of the year.”
The Homeless Resource Day is a collaborative effort of the city of Longview and various nonprofit organizations to help meet the needs of homeless residents.
In one day, a person experiencing homelessness can find, enroll in and receive services that would otherwise take months to secure, according to the city. Corporations, nonprofit organizations and government agencies provide participants with services.
Potential or preferred services include but are not limited to: distribution of hygiene kits, dental care, eyeglasses, haircuts, showers, housing information, food, personal care products, veterans services, medical care, mental health services, Texas identification cards, employment counseling and job placement and veterinary services for pets.