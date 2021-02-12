Expect hazardous road conditions and area power outages next week as two rounds of winter weather hit the Longview area in the coming days.
And area school districts already are making changes and canceling classes in anticipation of next week's expected snow.
The National Weather Service said Friday during a briefing that temperatures are expected in the single-digits Monday night with a high that day only in the teens. That would shatter Longview's record low temperature for that day of 25 degrees set Feb. 15, 1909.
And temperatures in the area might not rise above freezing Sunday through Thursday.
Meteorologist Charlie Woodrum said the first major, region-wide storm will begin arriving Sunday as an arctic air mass filters into the area and brings even colder temperatures. Sunday morning should see some sleet and freezing rain across the Longview area, with snow in the northwest part of the region.
By Sunday afternoon and evening, a wave of precipitation will arrive, and by Monday morning the area should see heavier precipitation of sleet and snow, Woodrum said.
That will switch to snow or heavy snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday night, he said.
The region should get a break on Tuesday from precipitation, Woodrum said, but another round of snow is expected Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperature will be a big concern because it means the winter precipitation will accumulate, Woodrum said.
“Temperatures are going to continue to fall,” he said, adding they would “not even really get above the 40-degree mark across all of our area for quite a while."
Woodrum said the weather service has been watching soil temperatures drop as well: It was 50 degrees on Wednesday, 44 degrees on Thursday night and 41 degrees Friday morning.
“With that colder air moving in, we’re seeing the soil respond to that, and it’s on its way,” he said.
With the first storm, Woodrum said the region should see between 3 and 5 inches of snow with some sleet mixed in north of Interstate 20 and further west. Areas south of I-20 in the middle of the Ark-La-Tex should see between 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet.
“The further south and east you go, the more sleet will mix in,” Woodrum said. “The further north you go, the more snow it will be... Either way, it’ll be a wintry mess across our area roadways.”
Meanwhile, Longview ISD on Friday canceled Monday classes.
“Due to the climate that is presenting and with the purpose of keeping our families, bus drivers and the rest of our employees safe, Longview ISD will be closing their campuses on Monday,” the district said in a statement. “All campuses and district offices will close.”
The district’s administration will continue to monitor the storm for possible changes Tuesday.
“If we must stay closed on Tuesday, Wednesday and/or Thursday, families will be asked to participate in the asynchronous learning model,” the district said. “Assignments will be in the students' Google classroom and Chromebooks will be leaving with students home (Friday).”
Gladewater ISD also announced it would use virtual learning Tuesday and Wednesday because of the weather. Buses will not run and campuses will be closed. The district said students are expected to use Google Classroom or email to communicate with teachers and complete assignments.
Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton posted on his Facebook page that the district will have remote instruction Monday through Wednesday.
Panola College and the Panola Charter Schools System decided Thursday to move to virtual instruction Monday through Thursday.
Also, the city of Longview has shifted its schedule for trash and recycling pick up next week.
All customers will have their collection pushed back one day. Residents whose trash is usually picked up on Monday will have it picked up on Tuesday next week. Tuesday customers will have it picked up on Wednesday. Wednesday customers will have their trash picked up on Thursday. Customers whose trash is normally picked up on Thursday will have it picked up on Friday this coming week.
The shift in collection scheduled applies only to this coming week.