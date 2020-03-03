From Staff Reports
The East Texas Down Syndrome Group will host a free screening of the movie “Intelligent Lives” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the 4 Star Cinema at 1607 U.S. 259 in Kilgore.
The movie will recognize “Spread the Word: Inclusion Day,” which Special Olympics marks on the first Wednesday in March each year. East Texas Down Syndrome Group is co-hosting the event with the Longview Half Marathon and 3.21 Mile Race.
“We are excited to gather as a community on this day to learn about how we can be more inclusive through this discussion and film,” the Down Syndrome group’s online event description says. The organization says it is hoping youth groups, individuals and organizations around East Texas will view the film.
“‘Intelligent Lives’ challenges what it means to be intelligent, and points to a future in which people of all abilities can fully participate in higher education, meaningful employment and intimate relationships,” the group says.
The East Texas Down Syndrome Group also hosts the Longview Half Marathon and 3.21 Mile Race each year. This year’s event will fall on March 21, which also is World Down Syndrome Day, which represents triplication of the 21st chromosome in people with Down syndrome.
For information about the race, which will start in downtown Longview, go to tinyurl.com/321racelongview .