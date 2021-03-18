Downtown Live will open with Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome when it returns May 7, Longview Main Street announced Thursday along with the rest of the lineup for this season’s concerts.
After this past year’s spring and fall seasons of concerts were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Downtown Live returns with six weeks of free concerts at Heritage Plaza from May 7 to June 11.
The Tuxedo Cats are scheduled to perform May 14. Dagnabbit will take the Elaine Reynolds Stage at Heritage Plaza on May 21. Senor Gringo Jazz will play the following week. The Jazz Connection is set for June 4, and Bobby O and the Mojos will close out the season June 11.
“One Hundred Acres of Heritage, Inc. and Longview Main Street are thrilled to announce that after a year hiatus, Downtown Live will be returning to Heritage Plaza on Friday, May 7,” the group said in a statement.
Longview Main Street announced on May 10, the same day Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate was lifted and businesses throughout the state were permitted to reopen to full capacity, that the concerts would return in May.
Longview Main Street Coordinator Melida Heien said this past week that several factors were considered in the decision to resume Downtown Live.
“The first thing was the governor’s orders changed, so some of the parameters we had been working under since July 2020 had changed,” she said. “This whole time, what I was wanting was more guidance on large outdoor events.”
Abbott’s executive order issued in July prohibited outdoor events of no more than 10 people without permission from the mayor or county judge.
Downtown Live is a free concert scheduled 5 to 8 p.m. at Heritage Plaza at the corner of Green and Methvin streets in downtown Longview. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, and local food trucks will be parked along Heritage Plaza, organizer said.