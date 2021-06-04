The Downtown Live concert scheduled for this evening at Heritage Plaza in Longview has been canceled due to expected bad weather.
Tonight’s show was to feature the band The Jazz Connection. Weather permitting, Downtown Live will return next Friday (June 11) with the music of Bobby O and the Mojos to close out the season, organizers said in a statement.
Downtown Live, which features free live music, vendors and food trucks, returned to Heritage Plaza on May 7 with the music of Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome.