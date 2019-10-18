Longview’s Downtown Live concert series continues tonight with 6 Miles to Mixon from 5 to 8 p.m. on the Elaine Reynolds Stage at Heritage Plaza at Green and Methvin streets in downtown Longview.
The free outdoor music series has two more Friday performances scheduled for the fall season: Bobby O and the Mojos on Oct. 25 and Galaxy on Nov. 1.
Performances typically move inside to the Oil Horse Brewing Co. on Tyler Street in the event of bad weather, but updates are provided on the Longview Main Street Facebook. Food trucks and beverages are available.