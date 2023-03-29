Downtown Live is set to return for its 11th season at 5 p.m. next week at Heritage Plaza at the corner of Green and Methvin streets in Longview.
Downtown Live is a free concert series scheduled every Friday from April 7 to May 26 with an exception for Cinco de Mayo, which will feature a special concert at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. The May 5 event also will feature food trucks and beer sold by Oil Horse Brewing Co.
Downtown Live is hosted by the Downtown Longview Main Street Board, which uses the events to raise funds that are reinvested into Longview’s downtown.
“We love that the community is so supportive of this event. I think this will be one of our best lineups yet," said Main Street Coordinator Nick Mayfield. "We have locale favorites like Dagnabbit and Covie along with some new faces like Mason Dawson."
The spring lineup is:
April 7: Dagnabbit;
April 14: Teazur;
April 21: Matt Coats;
April 28: Low D;
May 12: Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome;
May 19: Covie; and
May 26: Mason Dawson.