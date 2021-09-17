From staff reports
Downtown Live kicks off its fall season tonight with the sounds of the Matt Coats Band at Heritage Plaza.
The free concert series begins an eight-week run bringing a different musical act each week to the Elaine Reynolds Stage in downtown Longview. Music will start at about 5:45 p.m. tonight, according to Longview Main Street.
Heritage Plaza is at Green and Methvin Streets in downtown Longview. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring chairs.
Food trucks park along Heritage Plaza for the events, and beverages are available.
After tonight, the fall lineup is:
Sept. 24: Teazur
Oct. 1: Covie
Oct. 8: Jenn Ford
Oct. 15: Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome
Oct. 22: The Jazz Connection
Oct. 29: Noonday Band
Nov. 5: Galaxy