Downtown Live is set to return at 5 p.m. Friday to Heritage Plaza in Longview for the first of nine free concerts.
This is the 10th anniversary of the event that promotes downtown Longview and raises money for community projects, according to the city.
Downtown Live is free and open to the public, and food will available for purchase from local food trucks. Beer and wine also will be available to purchase, however, attendees are not allowed to bring their own alcoholic beverages.
“We want to thank all the bands, music fans, volunteers and sponsors who have made this a great concert series for the past 10 years," said Nickolas Mayfield, Downtown Longview Main Street coordinator. "We look forward to continue making this an event the community enjoys and can be proud to support."
Downtown Live will feature a different artist 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday through May 27 at Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair.
The schedule of performers are:
Friday: Covie;
April 8: Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome;
April 15: Kim Donnette;
April 22: Probable Cause;
April 29: Word of Mouth;
May 6: Down Home;
May 13: Clint & The Cosmic Wave;
May 20: Wade Skinner; and
May 27: Jenn Ford & The Wild Eyed Devils.
For more information, go to longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .